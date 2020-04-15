Sam Adams Brewery is giving $1,000 grants to food service employees out of work due to COVID-19

Sam Adams Brewery is expanding its program to help unemployed bar and restaurant workers.

The company says its “Restaurant Strong Fund,” which kicked off in Massachusetts last month, is now being launched in nineteen other states.

Pennsylvania is on that list!

The goal is to give $1,000 to industry workers who lost their jobs because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

To qualify, they had to be full-time employees at the same restaurant, bar, or nightclub for at least three months.

Sam Adams says the fund has raised more than $2.7 million to help them. Additionally, the company says its business took off in bars and restaurants 35-years ago, and they wouldn’t be where they are today without the people who work in the food service industry.



To apply just head to restaurantstrong.org. The brewery will be accepting applications from unemployed workers until April 30, 2020.