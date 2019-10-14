#Saints feeling #Blessed after Pope accidentally roots for them on Twitter

Pope Francis sent a tweet saying, “Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession.”
The Pope’s message was actually about newly canonized saints.
But he hashtagged the word ‘Saint.’
It turns out as part of the NFL’s partnership with Twitter, when you hashtag ‘Saint,’ the New Orleans Saints’ logo is automatically added to the message.

