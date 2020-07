ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Chef Doug Simon of the Lakemont Casino has taken his cuisine outdoors to Lakemont Park!

The C2 Trolley House has spacious outdoor seating, green views, and delicious food that can be enjoyed at a distance. All located inside the park in the old bumper car building! They are open Wednesday-Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for food and drinks from the bar!

You can follow along with them on Facebook and Instagram @C2TrolleyHouse.