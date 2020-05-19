Ryan Seacrest says he did not have a stroke during “American Idol” finale



There was an outpouring of concern from fans that Ryan Seacrest had a stroke during Sunday night’s “American Idol” finale.

He was hosting the show from home and at one point, his right eye appeared enlarged, and he seemed to slur his speech.

Though he was back to normal by the end of the show, fans worried he may have had a medical emergency.

Those fears were amplified when he failed to appear on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” Monday morning. According to his representative, Seacrest is adjusting to the stress of putting on live shows from home, and took “a well-deserved day off.”