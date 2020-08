The new Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged hit theaters this weekend with a bang.



USA Today reports that it had a $4.1 million dollar debut — playing on more than 18-hundred screens in North America.



According to the paper, Unhinged is the only film widely-released since the pandemic hit. There were also smaller releases, including Tesla, starring Ethan Hawke as Nikola Tesla, and Shia LeBeouf’s gangster film The Tax Collector.