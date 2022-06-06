ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mark Stone owner of Ruga Rue Jerky and Banquet Hall in Altoona, Pa. has been making jerky for more than 30-years. He started with deer, moose, elk, and “basically whatever [he] could dehydrate.” Now he has taken his hobby and craft that he learned from a dear friend Rusty, and is sharing his quality jerky with the 814 community.

Stone and his family have a unique calling.

“Our mission is to provide the world with a fulfilling quality snack while being a beacon of light which God has called us all to be”.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner, Morgan Koziar, and Joe Murgo try some of Ruga Rue’s yummy flavors, including Honey Garlic, Teriyaki, Ghost Pepper, Carolina Reaper, Sweet & Sassy, and more. They have 15 flavors of beef jerky and 2 flavors of turkey jerky.

Ruga Rue Jerky also has a banquet hall on the premises in Altoona that is available for rent! With 24 tables of 8 which seats 192 guests, you can host a wedding, baby shower, anniversary party, or more in this newly furnished area.

Stone says what sets Ruga Rue apart from other Jerky companies is their high-quality meats and the fact that they take the time to cut out the fat.

If you’d like to try Ruga Rue Jerky stop by 1435 Sterling Street in Altoona, Pa., or give them a call at 814-823-3618.