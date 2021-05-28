Round-up at the register for Children’s Miracle Network!

(WTAJ) — During the summer, shoppers at Giant/Martin’s Food Stores can round up their totals to help the Children’s Miracle Network!

From June 1 to August 31, cashiers and the self checkouts will ask shoppers if they’d like to round their totals up to the nearest dollar with the proceeds going to CMN.

The GIANT Company has partnered with CMN since 1997. Over the years, they have helped raise $7.1 million for Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital through round up campaigns, a yearly golf tournament, and various in store fundraisers.