Rosie O’Donnell bringing her show back for one night

Rosie O’Donnell is bringing back her talk show for one night only.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, she wants to raise money for the arts. This Sunday March 22, 2020 the special show will air live on YouTube and Broadway.com.

It will raise money for the Actors Fund, which supports people across all areas of the entertainment industry.

O’Donnell said in a statement “After all Broadway has given to the world, now — in this time of tremendous need — it’s our turn to give something back.”

Celebrities slated to appear on the show include: Kristin Chenoweth, Gloria Estefan, Neil Patrick Harris, and Barry Manilow.