Rose Bowl Parade canceled for first time since 1942

Organizers announced they are canceling the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It’s the first time in 75 years the New Year’s Day tradition has been canceled.

The Tournament of Roses Parade last went on hiatus from 1942 to 1945, as America focused on WWII.

The organizers said they want to team up with broadcast partners for a worldwide televised event to take its place. They also want to host a smaller local celebration with social distancing.

Meanwhile, the Rose Bowl Football game is still on. No word yet on whether it will be done without fans in the stadium — or with a socially distanced audience.