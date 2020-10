Lenny Kravitz has sold more than 40 million records worldwide and won the Grammy award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance four times in a row.



Known for hits like Fly Away and American Woman, the superstar rocker is now sharing stories from his past in a new memoir Let Love Rule.

Let Love Rule takes readers on the journey from his birth to the release of his debut album in 1989 under the same name — “Let Love Rule.”