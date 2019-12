The Rockefeller tree is officially lit in New York City. Wednesday night marked the 87th annual lighting ceremony.



The tree is a 60-year-old Norway Spruce that hails from Orange County, new York. It’s 77-feet-tall, and is adorned with more than 50,000 colorful lights.

The star on top weighs 900 pounds and contains more than three million Swarovski crystals.

The tree is lit from now until Friday January 17, 2020.