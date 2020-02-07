Robert Pattinson dubbed “The Most Handsome Man in the World” according to science?!

Robert Pattinson is “The Most Handsome Man in the World” according to the British Newspaper “The Daily Mail,” and they say there is scientific reasoning behind it!

The publication made the determination using cosmetic surgeon Julian de Silva, who bases it on the so-called “Golden Ratio of Beauty.”



The 33-year-old actor’s eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured against other male celebrities – and his came closest to that ratio of “perfection.”

Pattinson’s face was found to be 92.15 percent equal to the ratio. He was closely followed by Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, and George Clooney.