Rob Lowe hints at “Tiger King” movie adaptation

Actor Rob Lowe and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy say they are “developing [their] version of this insane story.”

Earlier this week Lowe posted a picture of himself dressed like Joe Maldonado-Passage most well-known as “Joe Exotic.”

The announcement was received with excitement from fellow celebrities including Chris Pratt and Gwyneth Paltrow.

For those not familiar with the show, it examines the life of big-cat keeper “Joe Exotic,” and his alleged murder to hire plot against rival Carole Baskin. He has long accused Baskin of killing her husband and feeding his remains to tigers and lions.



Joe Maldonado-Passage is currently serving 22-years for the attempted murder plot.