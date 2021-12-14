Roast beef sandwiches, apps, & more at Wilson’s Fish Bowl Inn

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for a dive bar with a gourmet menu? Then look no further than Wilson’s Fish Bowl Inn in Altoona. Owner Matt Wilson keeps the food hot and tasty, and makes sure there are daily drink and food specials!

Check them out over at Wilson’s Fish Bowl Inn located at 6006 California Avenue in Altoona.

The kitchen is open from 4:30PM-10:00PM from Tuesday throughThursday and noon-10:00PM Fridays and Saturdays Bar.