PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — RJ’s Pub and Grill in Philipsburg is celebrating their 15th anniversary the week of August 8-13, 2022. Thursday’s special is Americana Day featuring grilled hamburgers and hot dogs and ranch beans.

Friday, August 12, 2022, is Country Western Day and RJ’s is cooking up some southern fried chicken, hush puppies, mac and cheese plus pecan pie cheesecake!

And we hope you’re hungry! Saturday, August 13, 2022, is their big finish with a Tailgate/Sports Day featuring BBQ ribs and chicken, potato salad, corn on the cob, and monkey bread muffins. There are also some great drink specials happening.

Elayne Jones from RJ’s Pub and Grill whips up Wednesday, August 10th’s special of Mexican tacos and a yummy Mexican Shandy consisting of Carona, lemonade, and mango juice! Try your own take on this yummy drink this summer.

Stop by RJ’s Pub and Grill and help them celebrate their 15th anniversary! Head to their Facebook page @rjspubandgrill to see all the weekly specials and more.