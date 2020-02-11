Visitors at an amusement park were trapped in one of the attractions in Santiago, Chile Monday February 10, 2020 after a power failure stopped the ride. They were suspended in the air for at least 15 minutes at about 263 feet high, just sitting there.
The Amusement Park Fantasilandia reported that “there was a very short power cut for generators to be activated.”
Ride-goers stuck 263 feet in the air during power outage at Chilean amusement park
