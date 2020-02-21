Richard Branson’s Adults-Only Cruise

Want to cruise without kids around? Virgin founder Richard Branson does too. The billionaire has launched an adults-only luxury cruise ship called “The Scarlet Lady.”

According to the ship’s builder, it stretches over 900 feet and about 124 feet wide. With 1,430 cabins, it will carry more than 2700 passengers.

The ship features rock star suites which will cost about $19,000 per cabin. The cheapest cabins start from around $1,600 for three and four day tours.

Branson is hoping to mitigate environmental concerns by banning single-use plastics aboard the ship.

The Scarlet Lady will set sail in April from the Port of Miami.