Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken was founded by a team of like-minded foodies — a group of friends who have always liked to eat, drink, and create amazing food together. Their hobby quickly led to opening a wonderful restaurant and catering service in Mount Union, Pa.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with owner, Dwight Rittenhouse, about some of their amazing menu items including fresh chicken wings, chicken pie, brisket pie, Reubens, loaded brisket fries, and more.

“Freshness and creativity” are Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken’s favorite ingredients. They have a varied menu perfect for any party, event, or individual lunch or dinner. They also offer fundraising opportunities for local organizations in the 814.

Order Online, or Call in and Carry Out at (814) 644-5384. Hours of operation for Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken are Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday 11 AM to 7 PM & Friday and Saturday from 11 AM to 9 PM.

They are located at 14 N Jefferson St, Mt Union, PA 17066. Enjoy some delicious food today!