Otters are quite the entertainers — often juggling rocks or pushing around pebbles.

Well it turns out they might be doing it because they’re hungry. That’s the latest from a study published yesterday.

Researchers thought it might be their way of practicing how they get food, like pulling meat from mussels and clams, however, scientists noticed the closer it got to feeding time the more they juggled.

The reason why is still a mystery. Researchers say they’ll just have to do otter studies.