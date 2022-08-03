ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Altoona Center for Clinical Research — Healthcare professionals are saying that smoking has been on the rise since the pandemic. People were less likely to have motivation to quit when they were stuck in isolation for so long. Researchers at the Altoona Center for Clinical Research are currently looking for smokers to undergo a potential treatment to help people quit smoking.

The clinical trial is referred to as ‘ORCA-3’ and it features a naturally derived naturally investigational compound called Cytisinicline. This trial and research is being conducted by Dr. Alan Kivitz at the Altoona Center for Clinical Research.

So what kind of person are they looking for? They need adults who smoke at least 10 cigarettes a day, people who have the intentions of quitting, and people who have attempted to quit before without success.

Participants will be compensated for their time. This treatment is a pill, so some participants will get the actual treatment, while others will take a placebo portion. If you are interested in seeing if you are eligible, visit their website by clicking here or give the facility a call at (814) 693-0300.