Reporter’s run-in with bison inspires sign at Yellowstone National Park

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Last week a reporter in Montana got a lot of attention for a video that went viral as he was trying record a reporter intro at Yellowstone National Park when he was interrupted by wild animals — bison!

Deion Broxton glanced off camera, saw a bison headed his way and fled – quickly packing up his camera, which was still recording. The video of Broxton has been viewed millions of times.

Yellowstone National Park service staff created a safety poster inspired by the video. The poster featured a bison silhouette and Broxton’s words, “Oh no, not messing with you.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss