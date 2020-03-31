Reporter’s run-in with bison inspires sign at Yellowstone National Park

Last week a reporter in Montana got a lot of attention for a video that went viral as he was trying record a reporter intro at Yellowstone National Park when he was interrupted by wild animals — bison!

Deion Broxton glanced off camera, saw a bison headed his way and fled – quickly packing up his camera, which was still recording. The video of Broxton has been viewed millions of times.

Yellowstone National Park service staff created a safety poster inspired by the video. The poster featured a bison silhouette and Broxton’s words, “Oh no, not messing with you.”