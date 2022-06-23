ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Michael Passanita was a local chef that was known more his talent in the kitchen. Mike touched the lives of so many people, including the staff at WTAJ and Studio 814.

Mike would make exquisite meals for charity dinners, and appeared in several television segments where he would share amazing dishes and tips.

Mike loved horses, gardening, and entertaining friends and family with great food. In 2016, Mike started his own restaurant called Passaniti’s.

Mike died on June 15, 2022. He was 56.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday June 25, 2022 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Ashville.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made to the Michael Passanita Culinary Scholarship Fund by clicking here.