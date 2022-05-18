BLAIR AND CENTRE COUNTIES, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Relay For Life movement is “dedicated to helping communities attack cancer.” Through funds donated, time given, or awareness raised, communities are teaming up to make a difference right here in the 814.

“When we rally together in the fight against cancer, we can accomplish anything.”

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Susan Boland and Pam Osborn from the Relay for Life of Blair County and husband-wife team, Adam and Abbey Hocker, from the Relay for Life of Centre County.

“I’ve been involved for 26 years now and every day [cancer] just touches everyone’s [life]. Somehow, someway somebody knows someone who is a cancer survivor. They’ve lost a loved one to cancer. And I’m really passionate about raising money so that we can support cancer patients. That’s why I’m involved,” says Boland.



The 29th annual Relay For Life of Blair | (acsevents.org) kicks off on Friday, June 10th at 11 am and runs 24-hours until June 11th at 11 am at Mansion Park in Altoona.

Relay for Life is open to survivors — individuals, teams, or those passionate about raising money for programs provided by the American Cancer Society that help cancer patients.

For Adam Hocker, Relay for Life is personal. “I’ll be honest with you. The survivor walk has a different meaning for me now. I think 3-years out of being a survivor myself…now that I have gone through the process myself, it means a little bit more, he says.

He and his wife Abbey went to a Relay for Life on their third date, and the rest is history.

Merging the Bellefonte Relay and the Happy Valley Relay will be the Relay For Life of Centre County | Relay For Life (acsevents.org).

“This year will be the first year that we’re a merged unit as the Centre County Relay for Life so it’s going to be a bigger and better kind of relay,” says Abbey Hocker.

The event kicks off Saturday, June 11th at 10 am until Sunday, June 12th at 10 am at the Bald Eagle Alumni Stadium in Wingate. Attendees can expect live music, games, raffles, and more. “When we rally together in the fight against cancer, we can accomplish anything.”

“It’s an emotional roller coaster. We have fun. We have activities the entire but then we do the luminaria service and mourn those we have lost. But then we do the survivor walk and we’re energized again with all the survivors that we have. So it’s an emotional roller coaster, but it’s amazing. It’s an amazing day,” says Osborn.