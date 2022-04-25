Sponsored by the Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — It is the mission of the Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority to provide environmentally sound and economically efficient integrated waste management, reduction and recycling services for the community.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Amy Schirf, Education Coordinator at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority about their upcoming Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Friday, April 29th (8am to 4pm) and Saturday, April 30, 2022 (8am to 2pm).

This is a once a year chance to properly dispose of your household hazardous wastes and chemicals. They will be accepting Insecticides, weed killers, pool chemicals, cleaners, poisons, corrosives, flammables, oil-based paints, CFL bulbs, fluorescent tubes and most other hazardous chemicals from households only at the County Recycling and Refuse Authority located at 253 Transfer Road in Bellefonte, Pa.

What NOT to Bring: NO latex paint, NO motor oil, NO antifreeze, NO medications, NO batteries, NO ammunition, NO explosives. The Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority will help you find alternative sites to safely dispose of these things.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Schirf says pre-registration is required. Please visit www.centrecountyrecycles.org for more information or to register! You can also call 814-238-7005 or visit the Facebook page for Centre County Recycles. At this time, there are about 200 spots available. The event is first come, first serve.