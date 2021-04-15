Refreshing springtime cocktail ideas you gotta check out!

Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stops by Studio 814 to mix up some refreshing springtime cocktails. They are perfect for sitting on the porch or sharing with friends!
Check out the recipes below.
Whiskey Basil Julep
Ingredients
- 3 large basil leaves, plus 2 sprigs for garnish
- ½ oz Keep It Simple Syrup
- 2 oz Southern Comfort Whiskey 80 Proof
- Seltzer
Directions
- Muddle first two ingredients in a mixing glass.
- Add whiskey, stir briskly and strain into a julep cup.
- Fill with crushed ice.
- Top with seltzer.
- Garnish with basil sprigs.
Spring Soiree
Ingredients
- 10 mint leaves, plus 1 sprig for garnish
- ½ oz Keep It Simple Syrup
- 1 ½ oz Dos Maderas Double Aged Rum 5+3 Year Old
- ½ oz fresh lime juice
- 1 ½ oz La Marca Prosecco, chilled
Directions
- Muddle first two ingredients in a shaker.
- Add next two ingredients and fill with ice.
- Shake and strain into a coupe glass while simultaneously pouring in prosecco.
- Garnish with mint sprig.
Home Run Tea
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
- 4 oz iced tea
- 1 lemon wedge
Directions
- Combine first two ingredients in a highball glass filled with ice; stir.
- Garnish with lemon wedge.