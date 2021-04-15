Refreshing springtime cocktail ideas you gotta check out!

Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stops by Studio 814 to mix up some refreshing springtime cocktails. They are perfect for sitting on the porch or sharing with friends!

Check out the recipes below.

Whiskey Basil Julep

Ingredients

3 large basil leaves, plus 2 sprigs for garnish

½ oz Keep It Simple Syrup

2 oz Southern Comfort Whiskey 80 Proof

Seltzer

Directions

Muddle first two ingredients in a mixing glass. Add whiskey, stir briskly and strain into a julep cup. Fill with crushed ice. Top with seltzer. Garnish with basil sprigs.

Spring Soiree

Ingredients

10 mint leaves, plus 1 sprig for garnish

½ oz Keep It Simple Syrup

1 ½ oz Dos Maderas Double Aged Rum 5+3 Year Old

½ oz fresh lime juice

1 ½ oz La Marca Prosecco, chilled

Directions

Muddle first two ingredients in a shaker. Add next two ingredients and fill with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass while simultaneously pouring in prosecco. Garnish with mint sprig.

Home Run Tea

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

4 oz iced tea

1 lemon wedge

Directions