Red, White, & Blue Cocktails for your July 4th party!

Fine Wine & Good Spirits‘ Dave Kuiawa is getting us ready for Independence Day with these red, white, and blue cocktails! Always remember to drink responsibly!
Tito’s Summer Sparkler
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka (Tito’s is matching donations made to the Pennsylvania chapter of Team Rubicon this month, up to $10,000)
- 2 oz cranberry juice
- 3 oz sparkling water
- Blueberries
Directions
- Combine vodka and cranberry juice in a Collins glass over ice.
- Slowly pour sparkling water for a layering effect.
- Garnish with blueberries.
Blue Moon Margarita
Ingredients
- 1 oz Margaritaville Tequila Silver
- ½ oz Bols Bue Curacao Liquer
- ½ oz pineapple juice
- 4 oz Daily’s Margarita Mix
- 1 lime wedge
- Salt
Directions
- Combine the first four ingredients in a shaker.
- Shake and pour into a salt rimmed glass.
- Garnish with a lime wedge.
White Wine Mojito
Ingredients
- ½ c mint
- ½ oz agave syrup
- 1 750-ml bottle Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio
- 1 ½ c seltzer water
- Lime wedges
Directions
- Lightly muddle first two ingredients in a pitcher.
- Add next two ingredients; stir.
- Serve in tall glasses filled with ice.
- Garnish with a lime wedge.