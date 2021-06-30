Red, White, & Blue Cocktails for your July 4th party!

Fine Wine & Good Spirits‘ Dave Kuiawa is getting us ready for Independence Day with these red, white, and blue cocktails! Always remember to drink responsibly!

Tito’s Summer Sparkler 

Ingredients 

  • 1.5 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka (Tito’s is matching donations made to the Pennsylvania chapter of Team Rubicon this month, up to $10,000) 
  • 2 oz cranberry juice 
  • 3 oz sparkling water 
  • Blueberries  

Directions 

  1. Combine vodka and cranberry juice in a Collins glass over ice. 
  2. Slowly pour sparkling water for a layering effect. 
  3. Garnish with blueberries. 

Blue Moon Margarita 

Ingredients 

  • 1 oz Margaritaville Tequila Silver 
  • ½ oz Bols Bue Curacao Liquer 
  • ½ oz pineapple juice 
  • 4 oz Daily’s Margarita Mix 
  • 1 lime wedge 
  • Salt

Directions 

  1. Combine the first four ingredients in a shaker. 
  2. Shake and pour into a salt rimmed glass. 
  3. Garnish with a lime wedge. 

White Wine Mojito 

Ingredients 

  • ½ c mint 
  • ½ oz agave syrup 
  • 1 750-ml bottle Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio 
  • 1 ½ c seltzer water 
  • Lime wedges 

Directions 

  1. Lightly muddle first two ingredients in a pitcher. 
  2. Add next two ingredients; stir. 
  3. Serve in tall glasses filled with ice. 
  4. Garnish with a lime wedge.

