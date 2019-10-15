Red carpet affair! New film shot locally to premiere in Philipsburg!

“Shooting Heroin” is a new film that was shot in Clearfield County! After two years of production, the film is set to debut at the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg!

Spencer Folmar wrote and directed the film that surround the opioid epidemic in rural America.

The films description: “The opioid epidemic is currently ravaging the heartland of America, and “Shooting Heroin” explores what it looks like to be a small town affected by this terrible crisis. Filmed in the rust belt of Pennsylvania, this film offers heartbreaking realism of the lives ruined by this epidemic, but also shows a small town that fights back to take justice into their own hands.”

The film stars Alan Powell, Garry Pastore, Sherilyn Fenn, Cathy Moriarty, Nicholas Turturro, Brian O’Halloran, Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs, Rachel Hendrix, Jeremy John Wells, Pat Romano Jr, Dax Spanogle, and more.

Hear from Folmar on the production of the film in the video above.

“Shooting Heroin” premieres at the Rowland Theatre in Philpsburg on Thursday, October 17 at 7pm. Tickets are $10.