Live Fierce. Go Red! Reclaim Your Rhythm at the Blair Go Red for Women event and fashion show Thursday, May 26, 2022. The theme of this year’s event is Reclaim Your Rhythm, which is all about moving more and getting back into the groove of a healthy life.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Brooke Greybush, Division Director at the American Heart Association, and Kerry Gority, the 2022 Woman of Impact awardee at this year’s event. Meteorologist Christy Shields will emcee this great evening from 6pm-9pm.

This is the 8th annual Blair Go Red for Women event. The event was held virtually for the past two years. This will be the first time they are back in person since May 2019. The event includes a silent auction of designer purses, a live auction with exciting getaway packages, a heart-healthy buffet dinner, awards and fashion show featuring styles from Macy’s and Celestial Bride.



Losing one woman to heart disease and stroke is too much. The American Heart Association launched the Go Red for Women movement in 2004 to address the troubling fact that too few women knew that heart disease was their No. 1 killer. It’s not just a man’s problem – it impacts women of all ages, races, ethnicities and backgrounds. In fact, heart disease and stroke claim the lives of 1 in 3 women each year.



The Go Red for Women experience continues to be the cornerstone of the Go Red for Women movement in local communities. This empowering gathering focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke, sharing stories of people impacted by cardiovascular disease, and raises critically needed funds to save more lives.



Society has made tremendous progress over the past 18 years, yet current research shows that heart attacks are on the rise in younger women. Gen Z and Millennial women are less likely to be aware of heart disease being their greatest health threat and don’t know the warning signs of heart attacks and strokes.

The goal of events like the Blair Go Red for Women event is to raise awareness, empower local women to take charge of their heart health and raise the funds need to continue the Go Red for Women mission.





