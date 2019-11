Milton Wingert, of New Jersey, went from doctor to doctor to have them look at this soccer ball-sized, cancerous tumor in hopes of finding someone to remove it. However, every doctor he encountered said they were too worried about the dangers to remove it.

Wingert finally got a "yes" from a Head and Neck surgeon at Mount Sinai Hospital.

After a seven hour surgery, the tumor was gone. Wingert is 81-years-old and still recovering.