Rats! Researchers teaching rodents to drive

Researchers at the University of Richmond are seeing if rats can learn how to drive. They put them in “rat-operated vehicles” or ROV’s.



The rats figured out how to press a button to move the vehicles to the end of their enclosure, where they were rewarded with cereal.



A lead researcher says the study also suggested some findings that could be useful for humans.

First – rats who lived in a more stimulating environment were better drivers.

Secondly – all rats who learned how to drive produced more hormones that control stress. It proved that learning a complex task can boost emotional resilience.

The lead researcher says that could be useful in the treatment of depression and other mental illnesses.