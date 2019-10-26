Rats! Researchers teaching rodents to drive

Researchers at the University of Richmond are seeing if rats can learn how to drive. They put them in “rat-operated vehicles” or ROV’s.

The rats figured out how to press a button to move the vehicles to the end of their enclosure, where they were rewarded with cereal.

A lead researcher says the study also suggested some findings that could be useful for humans.
First – rats who lived in a more stimulating environment were better drivers.
Secondly – all rats who learned how to drive produced more hormones that control stress. It proved that learning a complex task can boost emotional resilience.
The lead researcher says that could be useful in the treatment of depression and other mental illnesses.

