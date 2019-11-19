Rare deer with 3 antlers

A Michigan photographer snapped a photo of a rare deer with three antlers!
This was taken in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
It wasn’t until the photographer got home and uploaded the images onto his computer that he realized what he had captured.
by: Rebecca PetnerPosted: / Updated:
A Michigan photographer snapped a photo of a rare deer with three antlers!
This was taken in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
It wasn’t until the photographer got home and uploaded the images onto his computer that he realized what he had captured.