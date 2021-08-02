Rappel down the Altoona Curve Stadium for a good cause: Family Services takes you ‘Over the Edge’

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Are you ready to go “Over the Edge?” Family Services Incorporated and the Altoona Curve are taking fundraising to new heights — over 80-feet to be exact. Once you sign up to be an “edger,” you will have the ability to raise money and rappel down the side of PNG Field!

All proceeds go to Family Services like the following: The Children’s Advocacy Center, The Family Shelter, The Intellectual Disabilities Program, The Teen Center, and the Victim Services Program.

After $1,000 is raised by an “edger,” they get the chance of a lifetime to rappel down the wall of the Curve Stadium. The rappelling adventure is in partnership with a fundraising company called Over the Edge whose mission is to assist nonprofits in their fundraising efforts while offering a unique experience to the community.

All rappels will take place on Saturday October 9, 2021 at PNG Field. For more information call 814-944-3583 or click here.