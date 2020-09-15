Raising money with Marianna’s and how to take Italian Night home with DG2GO!

TIPTON, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– DelGrosso’s Park and Marianna’s fundraisers has many ways to help you bring delicious food home.

Amy Mearkle, director of marketing for DelGrosso’s, joined Studio 814 to show what Marianna’s Fundraisers can offer your group for your fundraising needs. With eight different choices of 14” subs, including the new Smoked Ham and Cheddar with Sweet and Sassy mayonnaise, and four 12” pizza choices, Marianna’s lets you pick your own prices to make sure your fundraiser is run your way.

Information on how to start raising money with Marianna’s can be found on their website.

Marianna’s isn’t the only way to get your hands on delicious food from the DelGrosso Family. DelGrosso’s has been running their DG2GO special meals that allow you to order ahead, drive through the park for pickup, and bring DelGrosso’s home with you. With all the changes and cancellations due to COVID-19, DelGrosso’s didn’t want folks to completely miss out on their Italian Food and Heritage celebration this year.

Through DG2GO, they are offering some of your DelGrosso favorites including: Homemade Lasagna, Grilled Chicken Penne Alfredo, Pacifico’s Pepperoni Bread, and your LAST CHANCE to bring home Murph’s Famous Potato Salad until the holidays.

Orders must be done ahead of time and must be in by Wednesday, September 16 at 10 a.m..

For more information or to place your orders you can call at 814-684-3538 or by visiting their website.