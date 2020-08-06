Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular canceled due to COVID-19

The Radio City Rockettes are canceling their annual Christmas show due to the Coronavirus.

Wednesday, MSG Entertainment announced the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York City is canceled for 2020. It’s the first time in the history of the show this has happened.

Event organizers point to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason why. They expect this to only be a one-year cancellation.

Tickets for next year’s production are already on sale. MSG says those sold for this year’s show will automatically be refunded.