Queen Elizabeth turns 94 today

Pomp and circumstance were missing today when Queen Elizabeth rang in her birthday.



The queen, who turned 94, was at Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince Philip. She canceled her usual birthday gun salute for the first time in 68 years.

She also canceled her birthday celebration over the weekend because she felt it would be inappropriate due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

All family-related affairs, including phone and video calls with the royal family members will remain private, according to a source close to the palace.