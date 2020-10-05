Queen + Adam Lambert release live album

Queen and Adam Lambert were due to play 27 shows in nine countries across Europe in summer 2020, but their tour plans were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The band decided the show must go on, releasing their first-ever live album, “Queen + Adam Live Around the World.”

The collection is a compilation of concert highlights captured from all over the world, selected by Roger Taylor, Brian May and Lambert from over 200 shows.

It all began with a cover song on the singing competition show “American Idol” for Lambert. His cover of the band’s iconic hit, “Bohemian Rhapsody” led to being backed by the remaining members on the show’s season finale.

“I keep thinking to myself that if somebody told me when I auditioned with ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ – ‘Oh, by the way, in 10 years, this is what’s gonna be going on,’ I would have been like, (makes raspberry sound) ‘Yeah, right,'” Lambert said.

There are tracks from Rock in Rio, Lisbon, the UK’s Isle of Wight Festival, Summer Sonic, Japan, plus selected U.K. and North America tour dates, and – from one of their very last performances before lockdown – the Fire Fight Australia benefit show.

The album features the band’s entire 22-minute Fire Fight Australia appearance, in which they performed Queen’s original history-making 1985 Live Aid set in full: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “Hammer To Fall,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “We Will Rock You” and “We are The Champions.”

The twenty tracks featured include fan favorites like “I Want To Break Free” and “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

There are also versions of “Love Kills” and “I Was Born To Love You,” both written as solo tracks by Freddie Mercury.

After looking at a rough cut, Brian May was impressed.

“I couldn’t believe how good we looked,” May said.

Queen + Adam Lambert’s postponed 27-date U.K. and European Rhapsody Tour is now rescheduled to begin 23 May 2021 in Bologna, Italy with its final date to be played in Madrid, Spain, on 7 July.

To date, the band has played to a worldwide audience approaching 4 million fans.