Push to get Hollywood Star for actor James Hong

Daniel Dae Kim is making a big push to get a Hollywood star on the Walk of Fame for fellow Asian-American actor James Hong.



Hong is 91-years-old, and has more than 600 acting credits. They include Big Trouble in Little China, Wayne’s World 2, Blade Runner and even an episode of Seinfeld. He’s also been a vital force in making Asian-American voices heard in Hollywood.



The man behind the push for his fellow actor also has some acting credit. Daniel Dae Kim is known for his roles on Hawaii Five-O and Lost. Kim has raised the required $55-thousand in an online campaign in just four days.

The money goes to making and installing the star and maintenance.



Kim plans to submit Hong’s nomination application in April for the selection committee to consider when they meet to decide the class of 2022.