Are you looking for a fur-ever friend? Then meet Luna! She is a 7-year-old border collie/Newfoundland mix who loves walks and cuddling. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Lisa Boland from the Huntingdon County Humane Society to hear more about this loveable pup!

Luna is friendly, affectionate, gentle, funny, and loves giving kisses. She is house-trained, and up to date on all of her vaccinations. She would be a great fit for a home with other dogs and children.

If you’re interested in adopting Luna, click here!

By adopting from the Huntingdon County Humane Society, you are not only saving a life, but you are helping their non-profit organization serve more animals in need.