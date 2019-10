Downtown Hollidaysburg is ready to turn into the epicenter of fall fun this weekend!

Pumpkinfest will take place Saturday, October 12 from 10 am to 4 pm on Allegheny Street in Hollidaysburg. There will be kids activities like a rock wall, touch a truck, and a petting zoo. Entertainment includes live music, the Horseshoe Cloggers and Magician Richard Mangicane.