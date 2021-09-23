Prophet’s Melt Shop shares their recipe for hearty tomato bisque

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Prophet’s Melt Shop is known for their ooey-gooey gourmet grilled cheeses and sandwiches, but you can’t really have a grilled cheese without the tomato soup!

Owner, Evan Kephart shares his tried and true favorite recipe for tomato bisque. “I think the cream is what really makes it a bisque. People come into the shop and they really love it. It’s just good for your soul,” says Kephart.

Prophet’s Melt Shop is celebrating one year of being in business this October. The shop will be holding an official celebration on October 16 at the shop located downtown Altoona in the Transportation Center.

Evan starts by sauteing onions in butter. He then throws in some garlic, celery, and carrots. “Carrots, celery and onions are known as the holy trinity of French cooking — it’s called mirepoix,” says Kephart. Next Evan incorporates spices like salt, pepper and basil. Then Evan adds some vegetable stock. “I think this is a good tip for people at home — when you’re trying to thin out soup, use broth. That way you don’t lose flavor like you would if you just use water,” says Kephart.

Once you add your stewed tomatoes, you can use an emulsion blender to finely blend all of the contents into a smooth liquid. “You can blend as much or as little as you like depending on how chunky or thin you want your bisque to be,” says Kephart. After blending, add some heavy cream and viola!

Prophet’s Melt Shop is located at 1231 11th Ave in Altoona. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.