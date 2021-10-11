Professional organizer shares tips on keeping your space tidy

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Are you tired of a cluttered space? Maybe you’re working from home and are struggling to find a balance. Jessica Dolan has been a professional organizer and has been staging homes for over 17 years with her business, Room to Breathe.

Jessica has some tried and true tips and tricks to help keep clutter down to a minimum. Jessica has a Love It, Use It or Lose It rule. It’s pretty simple, if you have items in your home, Jessica says if you love it, and use it then keep it. Although if you don’t love those items or use them, then donate or get rid of it. A lot of times people tend to make excuses and say ‘I’ll wear those or use that another day.’ To that Jessica says to just say goodbye, if you think about all of the what ifs, you’ll never get rid of things. “If you do end up keeping those jeans that you thought you’d wear, odds are they’ll be out of style,” says Dolan.

Jessica also has a one in/one out rule. This means for every one thing you buy, or bring into your home, you should get rid of or donate one thing. This helps reduce clutter and having too many things in your house and not enough space.