Proceeds from Disney masks going to a good cause!

Disney is introducing non-medical face masks featuring some of its most popular characters, as people wear masks in public to limit the spread of the Coronavirus. The characters include Mickey, Minnie mouse, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and more. A four-pack sells for $19.99.

Disney is donating all profits from US sales of the masks, up to a million dollars, to the non-profit group “Medshare.”

They are also donating a million of the masks for kids and families in under-served and vulnerable communities across the United States.

If you’re interested just check out shopdisney.com.