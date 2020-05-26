Priyanka Chopra shares first date pic with hubby for anniversary

Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet post on social media from her first date with now-hubby Nick Jonas.

The actress was honoring the two-year anniversary of their initial outting together, which quickly led to their whirlwind romance and two lavish wedding ceremonies.

In her post, Chopra said:

“2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas. Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights.”

Their first date was at a baseball game at Dodger Stadium.