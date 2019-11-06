Pringles releases chicken, duck, and turkey flavored chips to create stackable “Turducken”

Pringles is releasing a turkey-flavored version of its popular chip. It’s part of what they are calling the “Friendsgiving Turducken Kit.” The kit will also include duck and chicken flavored chips, along with cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie flavors.



The three meat flavors can be stacked together for a ‘turducken’- chip medley. A limited number of the Friendsgiving Feast Turducken Kits will go on sale exclusively online Thursday November 7, 2019 at noon. You can find them on the Kellogg’s store website for $15.99.