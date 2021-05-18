Primary Care: Sports Medicine with Dr. Wadlinger

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dr. Rebecca Wadlinger from Penn State Health Medical Group joined Studio 814 to tell us why Primary Care Sports Medicine can be helpful to everyone, even if you’re not an athlete!

A primary care doctor that specializes in Sports Medicine provides some extra services that you might not be able to get from other primary care doctors:

Even if you aren’t an athlete, primary care sports medicine can still be beneficial to you:

More in information on Penn State Health Medical Group and their services can be found on their website.