Pre-show jitters? Jerry Seinfeld shares what it felt like to perform stand-up after a year

Believe it or not— even Jerry Seinfeld gets the pre-performance jitters, especially after not performing for over a year.



The sitcom legend headlined a sold-out show in New York last Friday. It was the first night Gotham Comedy Club opened its doors since the beginning of the pandemic.

Seinfeld says he didn’t want to get emotional, but he was really excited to be bringing live comedy back to the stage in New York City. Gotham Comedy Club will be open seven nights a week with 33% capacity. That’s about 100 audience members.