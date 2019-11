Porsche’s lavish new “Superyacht” is being called a spaceship on water.

The Royal Falcon One is a whopping 135 feet and it took nearly 10 years to create. The catamaran has four guest cabins, a master bedroom with its own private deck, a jacuzzi, a bar, and an observation lounge. The two hulls on the boat also resemble the track of a sports car.



Apparently the price, however, is top secret. Camper and Nicholsons international says you can find out by putting in an application to buy the boat.