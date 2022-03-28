ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A popular fast food chain is doing their part to give back to veterans on Vietnams Veterans Day on Tuesday March 29 by hosting a fundraiser. All day tomorrow, the Altoona Popeye’s will be donating $1 from every transaction to go to the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center.

The fundraiser is being done to honor Vietnam Veterans Day. Popeye’s district manager, Abraham Rodriguez says he believes it’s important to give back and do what you can to help others.

“I’m a patriot at heart you know I love for what our country stands and there is no greater way to say thank you than to give back a little bit it’s something that we can do. I’m human and everything we have here we don’t take with us, so if we can give back to the community just a little why not. When I leave this earth everything stays behind, and what stays behind is the impact that we make for this community,” says Rodriguez.

The fundraiser is from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and applies to all walk-ins, drive-thru, and delivery services.

While filming the story at Popeye’s, our Morgan Koziar met a man who was there interviewing for a job. The man, James Moore, mentioned that he played trumpet and wanted to play taps for Morgan. After a quick stop at home, James was back and ready to play. It was a heartwarming experience to see someone playing taps. It’s rare. A lot of times when you go to events, they have a CD playing, because there aren’t many people that can. It was a very cool thing to see, says Koziar.