Police officer uses peacock mating call on cell phone to capture rogue bird

A Boston police officer got creative when trying to capture a zoo’s escaped peacock.



A concerned resident spotted the large bird and alerted police.

The responding officer searched for a peacock mating call on his cell phone, and with it, was able to successfully lure the bird to a fenced-in yard. From there, they waited patiently for the arrival of Boston Animal Control.

A Franklin Park Zoo spokeswoman said: “The peacocks are free-roaming — and since it is currently mating season, it’s possible he ventured out looking in search of a female peacock.”

She says the peacock, named Snowbank, is now back at the zoo and doing well.