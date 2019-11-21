Police cadet proposes to girlfriend during ‘about face’

Breaking News
Officer Quandre Walker was at his police graduation but had something else up his sleeve. When the officers did an “about face,” they were holding signs popping the question to his girlfriend in front of family and friends. She said “yes!”

